GORHAM — Hannah Hawkes and Ema Hawkes combined for 11 points as the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon girls hockey team earned a 7-0 high school win over Gorham on Wednesday at USM Arena.

Hannah Hawkes scored four goals and dished out an assist, while Ema Hawkes finished with a goal and five helpers.

Lexie Sexton and Maddie Young each scored a goal in the win, while Bre Hunter and Megan Reed picked up one assist apiece.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon (4-2) goaltender Greta Marchildon had eight saves, while Rams keeper Izzy Wareham turned away 21 shots.

The Eagles visit Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn on Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

Girls basketball

FREEPORT — Rachel Wall scored 21 points to power unbeaten Freeport to a 58-19 win over Morse.

Caroline Smith chipped in 14 points for the 4-0 Falcons, who led 15-6, 31-11 and 52-15 at the quarter breaks.

Kaylee Creamer led the Shipbuilders (0-4), who host Biddeford on Friday at 5:30 p.m., with six points.

Freeport is slated to entertain Greely on Friday at 7 p.m.

Yarmouth 58, Mt. Ararat 32

The Eagles fell to 1-3 with a home loss to the Clippers.

Margaret McNeil paced the Yarmouth win with 17 points, while Katelyn D’Appolonia picked up 12 points. Calin McGonagle chipped in eight points, and the Clippers, who held quarter leads of 11-2, 26-12 and 46-23, were 8-of-23 from the charity stripe.

Theresa Breed paced Mt. Ararat with seven points, with Jaden Lohr adding six. The Eagles, who visit Falmouth on Friday at 6 p.m., went 6-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Boys basketball

FREEPORT — Chris Amisi recorded 29 points and 17 rebounds as Pine Tree Academy rolled to a 51-30 win over Islesboro.

The Breakers improved to 3-2 and visit Arthur R. Gould today at 5 p.m. The Eagles fell to 1-2.

Ricky Morales added 12 points, and Ben Ndamukunda blocked 10 shots.

Charlie Jagger led Islesboro with 10 points.

Yarmouth 44, Mt. Ararat 38

The host Clippers used a strong to third quarter to fend off the Eagles, who fell to 1-3 and host Falmouth on Friday at 7 p.m.

Yarmouth led 10-6 after a quarter and 23-2o at the half. The Clippers outscored Mt. Ararat 15-7 in the third quarter for an 11-point lead. The Eagles cut the lead down to two points late in regulation, but the Clippers made a couple big shots down the stretch to hold on.

Aidan Hickey paced Yarmouth with 12 points, with David Riddle adding 10.

JD Dionne had 12 points for the Eagles, with Ty Henke chipping in 11 and James Singleton eight.

