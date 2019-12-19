BOWDOINHAM – Elaine Claire Seuss Jameson, 87, passed at her home on Dec. 1, 2019, with her children at her side.

Elaine was born on Feb.17, 1932, in Clinton, Mass., the daughter of George “Jake” and Emma (Kunst) Seuss; the youngest of five siblings.

Elaine graduated from Peter Bent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing, Boston and was a registered nurse of three years. She shared many wonderful memories of her younger years with friends and family at the family’s camp on Rocky Pond. She met Robert “Bob” Shaw Jameson in Boston and they married Sept. 12, 1953. Robert was in the United States Army as a cartographer, served in the Korean war in Italy before being transferred to Washington D.C. They then moved to Maine and raised four children.

A talented craftswoman, she worked for many years knitting Christmas stockings for Christmas Cove Designs. She also branched out to make her own creations as Elaine In Maine; designing children’s sweaters, sold all around the world, including one that made its way to the Japanese Royal family.

Elaine was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Bowdoinham Fire Department. She enjoyed canning, pickling, cross stitching and knitting. She touched many people with her knitted items: cotton hats for Dana Farber Cancer Institute, wool hats and mittens for the local elementary school to ensure the children of Bowdoinham stayed warm in the winter and little baby dolls that were used as packing peanuts for AIDS medicine shipped to Africa. One of Elaine’s favorite ways to relax was bass fishing on Pleasant Pond. She would often load her boat on the top of her car and head out for the evening to fish.

Elaine was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her brothers, George Jr., Roger and Ronnie Seuss.

She is survived by her children and their significant others: John Jameson and Rose Bishop, Scott Jameson, Glenn and Anne Jameson, and Nancy Jameson and Rosa DiFiore, her unofficial son James Howard, grandchildren Serena Whitfield, Nathan Jameson, Julia Bernard, Tyson Bernard, and great-grandchildren, Liam Haines and Gordon Whitfield, her sister, Shirley and several loving nieces and nephews including Alan Goodman.

Elaine’s most infamous quote sums up her motivation the best: “Do what you have to do, and do it right”

A memorial service will be held in the spring at bay view cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357. Condolences may be placed at www.kincerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the mid coast humane society. https://midcoasthumane.org

