Prosecutors decided not to charge a Naples man who was accused of stealing a motor home.

Maine State Police accused Joseph Boldiga of felony theft in August. He allegedly agreed to buy the vehicle from a person in Alfred, but failed to pay for it or respond to the owner’s attempts at contact. Police found Boldiga in the motor home in the parking lot of the Kittery rest area on Interstate 95.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, and Boldiga was scheduled to appear in court in November. But the York County District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not pursue the case.

“The state did not proceed with the charge because we could not prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan wrote in an email.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said law enforcement works closely with the prosecutor’s office, but did not have any additional information about the case.

Boldiga, who police said was 78 at the time of his arrest, does not have a listed phone number.

