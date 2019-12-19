Prosecutors decided not to charge a Naples man who was accused of stealing a motor home.
Maine State Police accused Joseph Boldiga of felony theft in August. He allegedly agreed to buy the vehicle from a person in Alfred, but failed to pay for it or respond to the owner’s attempts at contact. Police found Boldiga in the motor home in the parking lot of the Kittery rest area on Interstate 95.
The vehicle was returned to the owner, and Boldiga was scheduled to appear in court in November. But the York County District Attorney’s Office ultimately did not pursue the case.
“The state did not proceed with the charge because we could not prove criminal intent beyond a reasonable doubt,” Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan wrote in an email.
Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said law enforcement works closely with the prosecutor’s office, but did not have any additional information about the case.
Boldiga, who police said was 78 at the time of his arrest, does not have a listed phone number.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
J.K. Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments
-
Nation & World
Singer Marc Anthony’s luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami
-
Local & State
Theft charge dropped in motor home case
-
Local & State
Westbrook arson results in prison sentence
-
Business
2019 a toss-up for home sales record in Maine following November decline
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.