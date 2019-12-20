The following blood donation opportunities are available at the following local communities:

Bath

Dec. 27, 1-6 p.m., Regional Career & Technical Center, Morse High School, 826 High St.; Jan. 7, noon to 6 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre St.

Bowdoin

Jan. 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main St.

Brunswick

Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mason United 8, 65 Baribeau Drive; Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brunswick Downtown Association Visitor Center, 16 Station Ave.; Jan. 15 1-6 p.m., Saint Charles Brunswick, 132 McKeen St.

Freeport

Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nordica Theatre, 1 Freeport Village Station Suite 130 S.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

