The purchase of Saddleback ski resort will be delayed until early next year, pending a review from the state finance agency.

Arctaris Impact Fund, a Boston investment group, planned to close the $6.5 million purchase of the Rangeley-area ski resort from its owners the Berry family next week. The complicated deal would involve federal funds, private investment and local philanthropy.

Because of the complexity of the proposal, the Finance Authority of Maine asked Arctaris to put off discussion about enrolling in the state’s commercial loan guarantee program until its January board meeting, said Jonathan Tower, the firm’s managing partner, in a statement.

That will force a delay of the sale, but Tower said the plan is to complete it next month.

“We view this delay as a brief pause in our path of the greater objective for Saddleback and remain committed to closing the transaction,” he said.

The company is also nearing a $2 million fundraising goal to close the deal, Tower added.

Saddleback has been closed since 2015. Arctaris intends to reopen the resort for the 2020-2021 season with updated ski lifts and plans to invest $38 million over eight years.

