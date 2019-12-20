Maine’s unemployment rate for November was 2.8 percent, marking the state’s 47th consecutive month of having a jobless rate below 4 percent.
The preliminary rate is unchanged from October, and down from 3.5 percent of a year ago, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Labor. The number of unemployed Mainers is down 5,000 over the year to 19,400. Nationally, the November unemployment rate is 3.5 percent.
So far this year, private sector jobs of 533,000 are up 5,300 over last year, with the greatest gains in leisure and hospitality, retail, manufacturing and construction. The government estimate of 100,200 jobs has not changed significantly over the past five years and represents 15.8 percent of all jobs, the lowest rate on record, according to the Maine DOL.
Other New England states are also seeing little change in what has become an exceptionally tight regional labor market. November jobless rates were 2.6 percent in New Hampshire, 2.3 percent in Vermont, 2.9 percent in Massachusetts, 3.5 percent in Rhode Island, and 3.7 percent in Connecticut.
