AUGUSTA — A federal appeals court on Friday rejected Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap’s legal attempts to obtain Trump administration emails about who should serve on a now-disbanded commission on voter fraud.

Dunlap has successfully sued to force the Trump administration to turn over documents that he said were illegally withheld from him — and the public — as a member of the short-lived Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. But on Friday, Dunlap lost one skirmish in the fight over internal emails between staff in Vice President Mike Pence’s office pertaining to additional potential members on the commission charged with investigating voter fraud.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., ruled that Dunlap had failed to “clearly and indisputably show that the emails he seeks fell within the work of the Commission.” Therefore, the court ruled that the non-substantive emails were not subject to the same disclosure requirements that forced the Trump administration to hand over other documents to Dunlap following a December 2017 court ruling.

“Private emails between Executive Branch officials and individuals who served as commissioners about potential additional commissioners are quite distinct from these examples of documents about the Commission’s ongoing, substantive work,” reads the appellate court ruling. “The government, when contemplating whether to appeal the December 2017 preliminary injunction, could not have reasonably foreseen that the injunction extended that far.”

President Trump created the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity in early 2017 after making unsubstantiated claims that he only lost the popular vote because millions of illegal ballots were cast for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The White House has never produced any evidence to support those claims, and Trump’s election integrity commission met just twice before being disbanded amid growing controversy over its purpose, membership and agenda.

