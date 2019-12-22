Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth sophomore midfielder: Cochran capped an impressive season with three goals in a successful title defense as the Capers beat Hermon 4-0 for the Class B championship. She finished with 32 goals and 14 assists, and Cape Elizabeth (17-1) outscored four playoff opponents 17-0.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus senior midfielder: A four-time all-SMAA selection and the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Gallant tallied 16 goals and 12 assists for a team that went 16-1. She holds the school scoring record with 65 goals and was named to Maine’s United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team.

Sydney Gallop, Hermon sophomore forward: After scoring 23 goals as a freshman, Gallop added 37 this fall to lead the Hawks (17-1) to the Class B final. Her overtime goal against Waterville earned Hermon the North title. Voted a team captain as a sophomore, she was also named to Maine’s United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team.

Daisy Granholm, Mt. Desert Island senior forward: Granholm returned to her high school program after a year’s absence and led the Trojans with 47 goals, breaking the MDI record of 36 set by her mother, Whitney (Williams) Granholm, in 1987. She also had 15 assists and plans to continue her career at Dartmouth College.

Eliza Jansujwicz, Bangor senior midfielder: Like Granholm, Jansujwicz returned to her high school team after a year with a U.S. Soccer Development Academy. One of three Maine girls earning All-America honors, she assisted on 17 goals and scored three to help the sixth-seeded Rams (9-6-2) reach the Class A North final.

Emily Johnson, Scarborough senior defender: In addition to her responsibilities on a defense that yielded only nine goals all season, Johnson was versatile enough to regularly join the attack. Coach Mike Farley called her a fantastic crosser with shooting accuracy anywhere inside of 35 yards. She was the lone defender named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team.

Kristina Kelly, Camden Hills senior forward: The United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Year and a three-time All-America selection, Kelly led the Windjammers to a fourth straight Class A title by scoring 49 goals and registering 20 assists. She plans to continue her career at Central Connecticut State.

Raegan Kelly, Noble senior keeper: A four-year starter, Kelly posted seven shutouts and led the seventh-seeded Knights (11-5-1) into the Class A South semifinals, knocking off No. 2 Portland along the way. In the four years before Kelly arrived, Noble allowed at least 40 goals per season and failed to reach the playoffs. With her in net, Noble never allowed more than 22 goals per season and played in the tournament all four years.

Ashley Sabatino, Scarborough senior midfielder: Sabatino scored 17 goals and added five assists to lead the Red Storm to the Class A state final for a second consecutive year. Dedicated, technically gifted and a lethal passer, according to Coach Mike Farley, Sabatino plans to continue her career at Bridgewater College in Virginia.

Sophia Santamaria, Traip Academy senior defender: Santamaria led a defense that yielded only two goals after September and none in the playoffs. She didn’t score often (seven goals, three assists), but did so in both the Class C South final (a 3-0 victory over Maranacook) and the state final (3-0 over Fort Kent) to help the Rangers win their first championship since 2001.

Paige St. Pierre, Waterville junior forward: The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year, St. Pierre tallied 23 goals and 20 assists to lead the Purple Panthers to a 15-2 record and the Class B North final. Her overtime goal against MDI in the regional semis allowed Waterville to overcome an early two-goal deficit and win 3-2.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Curtis Chapin, Portland: Despite a stumble in the Class A South quarterfinals, the Bulldogs improved markedly under Chapin. After missing the playoffs and winning only four games in 2017 (his second season as head coach), Portland went 8-6-1 in 2018 and 11-2-1 this fall to secure a second seed in the regional tournament before losing 2-1 to Noble. It marked Portland’s best record since 2003.

