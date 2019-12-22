GORHAM—The indoor track & field season is finally underway, and Bonny Eagle, Falmouth, Gorham, Thornton, Westbrook, Windham and Sanford all converged on USM’s Costello Sports Complex on Saturday morning, Dec. 21 for a seven-way battle.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. TA, 188; 2. Gorham, 146; 3. Westbrook, 145; 4. BE, 113.5; 5. Windham, 109; 6. Falmouth, 82.5; 7. Sanford, 8

Junior Division Boys Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Mason Quiet, Falmouth, 7.25; 2. Zach Oja, BE, 7.37; 3. Ilios Millett, Westbrook, 7.50

200 – 1. Mason Quiet, Falmouth, 25.28; 2. Ilios Millett, Westbrook, 25.83; 3. Zach Oja, BE, 25.86

400 – 1. Illios Millett, Westbrook, 57.69; 2. Connor Langstaff, Windham, 1:00.11; 3. Wyatt Flibbert, Windham, 1:00.66

800 – 1. Dylan Nutting, TA, 2:15.88; 2. Aidan Pecoraro, Westbrook, 2:21.32; 3. Salim Bakar, Westbrook, 2:24.28

55 Hurdles – 1. Hayden Whitney, TA, 9.42; 2. Connor Langstaff, Windham, 9.56; 3. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 10.05

4×200 – 1. BE, 1:46.79; 2. TA, 1:47.72; 3. Westbrook, 1:48.89

High Jump – 1. Connor Langstaff, Windham, 5-06.00; 2. Colby Wise, TA, 5-06.00; 3. Landon Bickford, Gorham, 5-00.00

Long Jump – 1. Landon Bickford, Gorham, 17-00.00; 2. Jacob Lehmann, 16-11.25; 3. Will Stewart, Windham, 16-02.50

Triple Jump – 1. Jacob Lehmann, Gorham, 32-07.00; 2. Dylan Nutting, TA, 31-10.00; 3. Tyler Lawson, BE, 31-08.50

Shot Put – 1. Ben Bolduc, TA, 35-07.75; 2. Will Stein, Gorham, 32-10.75; 3. Mitch Havu, BE, 32-00.00

Senior and Open Divisions Boys Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 6.72; 2. Isaac Ofielu, TA, 6.90; 3. Julien Bailey Cottle, TA, 6.95

200 – 1. Julien Bailey Cottle, TA, 23.76; 2. Dante Lingley, Westbrook, 23.81; 3. Isaac Ofielu, TA, 23.88

400 – 1. Max Spaulding, TA, 52.52; 2. Sam Kovacs, BE, 56.02; 3. Cody Plumley, BE, 57.34

600 – 1. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 1:17.61; 2. Ethan Wert, Windham, 1:19.56; 3. Parker Redlon, TA, 1:25.74

800 – 1. Dawson Desrosiers, TA, 2:05.60; 2. Mike Smoluk, Falmouth, 2:10.04; 3. Gavin Perro, Sanford, 2:11.10

One Mile – 1. Calvin Cummings, Gorham, 4:44.17; 2. Simon DiMatteo, TA, 4:45.10; 3. Faran Igani, Falmouth, 4:51.85

Two Mile – 1. Aiden Willey, BE, 10:10.95; 2. Justin Tomison, BE, 10:33.05; 3. Peyton Townsend, TA, 1:58.11

55 Hurdles – 1. Max Spaulding, TA, 8:35; 2. Kyle Pelletier, TA, 9.63; 3. Kyle Thompson, BE, 9.91

4×200 – 1. Falmouth, 1:39.15; 2. Westbrook, 1:39.50; 3. BE, 1:42.16

4×400 – 1. BE, 3:58.18; 2. TA, 3:58.67; 3. Gorham, 3:58.92

4×800 – 1. Falmouth, 9:25.58; 2. Windham, 9:36.13; 3. Gorham, 9:48.98

High Jump – 1. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 6-00.00; 2. Chuil Bayak, Westbrook, 5-10.00; 3. Kyle Pelletier, TA, 5-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Adrian Friedman, Falmouth, 19-10.75; 2. Matt Weymouth, Westbrook, 19-01.50; 3. Ryan Gendron, Gorham, 17-10.50

Triple Jump – 1. Matt Weymouth, Westbrook, 39.03.75; 2. Max Spaulding, TA, 39-00.00; 3. Parker Redlon, TA, 37-04.00

Shot Put – 1. Boden Sabasteanski, Windham, 43-03.25; 2. Liam Cooledge, Westbrook, 42-01.75; 3. Kyle Ouillette, Gorham, 37-09.00

Pole Vault – 1. Jon Dalessandro, Westbrook, 9-00.00; 2. Madison Brown, Gorham, 8-00.00; 3. Evan Russo, Gorham, 8-00.00

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Gorham, 222; 2. TA, 175.5; 3. BE, 144; 4. Windham, 119; 5. Falmouth, 76.5; 6. Westbrook, 48; 7. Sanford, 18

Junior Division Girls Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 7.69; 2. Emma Green, Gorham, 7.82; 3. Zoe Schmaling, BE, 7.94

200 – 1. Sydney Connolly, Gorham, 28.22. 2. Zoe Schmaling, BE, 28.57; 3. Bella Roberts, BE, 29.13

400 – 1. Elizabeth Forestiere, BE, 1:06.83; 2. Maya Judice, TA, 1:08.38; 3. Paige Barnes, BE, 1:09.15

800 – 1. Hannah Stevens, BE, 2:34.99; 2. Elizabeth Loranger, Gorham, 2:41.73; 3. Jaclyn Vanderhoof, TA, 2:43.58

55 Hurdles – 1. Rose Dinh, TA, 10:42; 2. Mayla Wilson, Gorham, 10:56; 3. Jordan Anderson, TA, 10:61

4×200 – 1. Gorham, 1:58.41; 2; BE, 2:02.68; 3. Windham, 2:04.35

High Jump – 1. Emma Green, Gorham, 5-04.00; 2. McKenzie King, BE, 4-06.00; 3. Mayla Wilson, Gorham, 4-06.00

Long Jump – 1. Ashlynn Moorehead, Windham, 14-09.75; 2. Bella Roberts, BE, 14-04.00; 3. Rose Dinh, TA, 14-02.25

Triple Jump – 1. Madison Boucher, Westbrook, 30-05.50; 2. Grace Doyle, TA, 28-07.75; 3. Adriyanna Edge, Windham, 25-05.50

Shot Put – 1. Madison Boucher, Westbrook, 28-11.25; 2. Eliza Morris, Gorham, 25-09.75; 3. Hillary Carroll, Westbrook, 23-09.75

Senior and Open Divisions Girls Individual Top Threes

55 – 1. Nevaeh Moore, Gorham, 7.96; 2. Mia Taranko, TA, 7.99; 3. Kayla Grant, Sanford, 8.01

200 – 1. Nevaeh Moore, Gorham, 29.06; 2. Maria Neuhauser, Falmouth, 29.23; 3 Hannah Kaspereen, BE, 29.28

400 – 1. Sydney Fox, Gorham, 1:07.44; 2. Sophia Alexander, BE, 1:08.53; 3. Maggie O’Brien, Falmouth, 1:08.68

600 – 1. Breshia Flett, Gorham, 1:47.40; 2. Alie Peterson, Gorham, 1:47.58; 3. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 1:49.48

800 – 1. Kylie Bedard, TA, 2:32.66; 2. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 2:33.56; 3. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 2:33.68

One Mile – 1. Hannah Langstaff, Windham, 5:47.19; 2. Fiona Hanrahan, Falmouth, 6:08.13; 3. Misty Adams, Sanford, 6:09.59

Two Mile – 1. Kate Tugman, Gorham, 11:07.43; 2. Emmaline Pendleton, BE, 11:37.28; 3. Mia-Claire Kezal, 11:48.35

55 Hurdles – 1. Kylie Bedard, TA, 9.49; 2. Maddie Marks, Falmouth, 9.79; 3. Alexis Karantza, Westbrook, 10:36

4×200 – 1. Falmouth, 1:55.23; 2. Gorham, 1:58.84; 3. TA, 1:59.51

4×400 – 1. Gorham, 4:33.11; 2. BE, 4:39.45; 3. Windham, 4:48.90

4×800 – 1. Gorham, 10:23.53; 2. BE, 11:14.74; 3. Falmouth, 12:45.39

High Jump – 1. Noelle Conlon, TA, 5-00.00; 2. Sierra Guite, Windham, 4-10.00; 3. Tiana Snyder, TA, 4-08.00

Long Jump – 1. Mia Taranko, TA, 16-03.75; 2. Katelyn Smith, Windham, 15-07.75; 3. Emma Noonan, BE, 14-09.50

Triple Jump – 1. Katelyn Smith, Windham, 35-01.75; 2. Quinn Young, Gorham, 30-11.75; 3. Abbie Ryer, Falmouth, 30-04.25

Shot Put – 1. Jaigan Boudreau, TA, 34-02.75; 2. Shannon Dye, Falmouth, 33-01.75; 3. Sierra Guite, Windham, 29-03.25

Pole Vault – 1. Tiana Snyder, TA, 9-11.00; 2. Maya Judice, TA, 8-00.00; 3. Molly Rathbun, Gorham, 7-00.00

