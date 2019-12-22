WASHINGTON, N.C. – Michael David “Mike” Desmond, 67, passed away Dec. 20, 2019 in Washington, N.C., after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on Monday, October 27, 1952 in Bath, Maine, the son of David Edward and Evelyn Marie (Willette) Desmond of High Street.

Mike attended local schools and graduated from Morse High School, class of 1971, where he lettered in Cross Country and Track and Field. Throughout his life he enjoyed participating and spectating in many sports and activities. His favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, won their first World Series in 86 years on his birthday in Game 4, 2004. As a youth he delivered newspapers for many years at the northend for the Bath Daily Times and later The Times Record. From 1967 to 1971 he was employed at Sampson’s Supermarket in downtown Bath. Following graduation, he relocated to the Tampa Bay Florida area where he worked for Bell Telephone Systems of Pinellas Park. In 1972 he returned to Maine and was employed at the Sheraton Motor Inn/Bounty Tavern on Leeman Highway in Bath, where he served as general manager from 1977-1979 and then transferred to the Sheraton Resort & Tennis Club in St. Petersburg, FL. In 1981 he began his first business on the Florida Suncoast, Pasadena Home & Garden, a lawnscape and home improvement service, which he operated with his sons until relocating to Brunswick Maine in 1988. There he started his second business, Maiden Maine Crafts, which he operated with his wife, manufacturing and selling hand made Maine inspired items at shows and stores through out New England. From the late 1980’s to the early 2000’s he was active in several arts and crafts organizations including Central Maine Arts & Crafts Guild, Society of Southern Maine Craftsmen, Stone Soup Artisans and United Maine Craftsmen; serving for many years on the Board of Directors and as show directors. At various times he also enjoyed employment a the Tradewinds Sandpiper Resort of St. Pete Beach, FL, LL Bean Manufacturing of Brunswick and Freeport, ME, Excellent Commercial Cleaning of Topsham, ME and Ed Hamilton Enterprises and Liberty Management of Brunswick, ME. In April 2002 he moved to Jacob Fork, NC to be closer to his family and established his third business, Hickory Handyman, which he operated with his sons and beloved dogs, Rocky, Benji and Big Papi. On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2007 he married Shawn Marie Zellmer in Hickory, NC where they made their home until retiring to Washington Park, NC in 2015. They were members of the Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Washington, NC. Mike will be most remembered as an entrepreneur and loving Husband, Father and Grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shawn, of Washington Park, NC; three sons, Kelly Michael Desmond and wife Lori Ann of Gorham, ME; Devon David Desmond of Norway, ME and David Michael Desmond of Bath, ME; a step daughter, Dr. Allyson Quinn Marie Ryan of the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany; his former wife, Patricia Katherine Desmond and stepson Lawrence “Slym” Myers of Hickory, NC; two sister, Anne Marie Mosher and husband Ronald of Bath, ME and Patricia Diane Brown and husband Mark of Fairfield, ME; four grandchildren, Hayden Michael and Grace Katherine Desmond, both of Gorham, ME and Lucas James and Madison Anne Desmond both of Bath, ME; as well as many extended family members and friends who will be greatly missed.

Services are by Washington Funeral & Cremation, Hillside Chapel, Washington NC

Mike requested donations by made in his memory to your local animal sanctuary or rescue mission by way of contributing, volunteering or adopting. Any of these would be most appreciated by Mike and his family. Please be kind to all animals.

