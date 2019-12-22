PORTLAND – Grace “Kay” E. Theriault, 91, of Portland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Dec. 14, 2019. She was born in Yarmouth, Maine, daughter of Frank and Edith (McInnis) Porter. Kay enjoyed bingo, crocheting, and playing pool. She was a selfless person always taking care of others and asking nothing in return. We will miss her spitfire sense of humor.

She was pre-deceased by her husband William “Bill” Theriault of 43 years, in 1994; sisters, V. Jean Strout and Eleanor Leonard; brother, Leonard Porter.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Chadwick and her husband Joe of TN, Pamela

Drouin and significant other, Carl Winslow of Portland; grandchildren, Lisa Marie Bega and husband Scott, Joseph John Chadwick, Jason Theriault and his wife Christina, Melissa Philippe and her husband Andrew; great-grandchildren, Cynthia, Ashley, Matthew, Lilly, Jillian, Kinsley, and Austin. She is also survived by two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland for their exceptional care.

A graveside service at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta will be announced in the spring.

