LEWISTON – Our caring, loving Sandra went home to God in heaven on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston with her loving family by her side. It’s a very difficult time for all of us. She meant everything to us all. She was born in Lewiston on April 14, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert and Reta (Fitzsimmons) Holt. She grew up in Mechanic Falls and attended local schools there. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in childhood education.

On Nov. 30, 1974 she married Alan Wilson in Lewiston at Ss. Peter and Paul Church and they started a family together.

As a mother, she would help her children, Katie and Alan Jr. stay safe, have great holidays, guide them through school and manage all of life’s struggles. There was a great deal of love.

She was the perfect loving wife as well. Alan needed nothing else in this world but her. Sandi was a great balance for many people, including Alan, because she could make people see the human side of issues.

In her career with HeadStart, she spent 30 years working with 4-year-olds; many of whom were deficient in skills that we take for granted. From when the year started to when the year ended the children would greatly increase in their skills. She made a true difference in their lives. She had many fan clubs wherever she went. She spent a few years working with mentally handicapped people; all of whom loved her. Sandi also wrote a children’s book, “Robbie’s Rabbit” that she was very proud of.

Finally, she worked at everyone’s favorite, Elm Street School in Mechanic Falls. Her training involved a lot of early childhood education. So, there she worked with the kindergarten and first grade teachers. They found her invaluable. The most troublesome children, she could make a difference with. Again, making a true difference in lives. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Alan Wilson of Mechanic Falls; her children, Katie Hayward and her husband Scott of Farmingdale, and Alan Jr. of Poland. She also leaves behind her very special grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Cole, Ainsley, Riley and Hadley. She, along with Alan, loved being grandparents and could not get enough of the grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert “Robbie” Holt Jr.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have shown their support and offered their thoughts and prayers during this immensely trying time.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Sunday Dec. 30, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. Interment will take place in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Sandi’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at

