The Maine Warden Service is urging anyone thinking about venturing out onto ice-covered lakes, rivers and ponds to use caution this week as warming temperatures could make conditions hazardous.
“Last week’s cold snap covered many lakes and ponds in ice, but with the warming temperatures this week, the Maine Warden Service is urging people to use caution before venturing out onto any ice covering Maine’s waterways,” the Warden Service said in a news release.
The Warden Service said Maine lakes and ponds only have a thin ice cover and ice conditions can vary widely throughout the state. While ice may be safe in some spots, it can be very dangerous in others.
Wardens recommend that people check the thickness of ice, preferably using an auger, before skating, ice fishing or walking on a lake, river or pond. If the ice at the shoreline is cracked or squishing, stay off the ice. Dark snow and dark ice are also signs of weak spots.
People should avoid ice-covered areas with currents, near bridges and pressure ridges.
