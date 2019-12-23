Arrests
No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 16-22.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 16-22.
Fire calls
12/16 at 3:13 a.m. Assist Falmouth.
12/16 at 7:08 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.
12/16 at 9:29 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/16 at 2:05 p.m. Gas spill on Portland Street.
12/16 at 3:49 p.m. Trespass on Main Street.
12/16 at 3:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Melissa Drive.
12/17 at 9:59 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/17 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Main Street.
12/17 12:53 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
12/17 at 2:06 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Cove Road.
12/17 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Silver Lane.
12/17 at 4:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/17 at 4:28 p.m. Assist Brunswick.
12/18 at 3:19 p.m. Theft on Collins Road.
12/18 at 5:14 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.
12/18 at 6:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/19 at 9:46 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
12/20 at 6:39 a.m. Accident on Spring Street.
12/20 at 5:58 p.m. Accident on Delorme Drive.
12/20 at 6:08 p.m. Assist Falmouth.
12/20 at 6:26 p.m. Accident on Sligo Road.
12/21 at 9:49 a.m. Assist Pownal.
12/21 at 9:40 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
12/22 at 11:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Royal Meadow Road.
12/22 at 6:14 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Dec. 16-22.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Basketball: Holiday tourney comes to Expo this week
-
Business
Judge temporarily blocks Maine’s à la carte cable TV law
-
The Forecaster
Land Trust elects new board members, officers
-
Local & State
Portland fire sends one person to hospital
-
The Forecaster
New brews: Longtime friends to open West Bath brewery in 2020