Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 16-22.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 16-22.

Fire calls

12/16 at 3:13 a.m. Assist Falmouth.

12/16 at 7:08 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

12/16 at 9:29 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/16 at 2:05 p.m. Gas spill on Portland Street.

12/16 at 3:49 p.m. Trespass on Main Street.

12/16 at 3:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Melissa Drive.

12/17 at 9:59 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/17 at 11:59 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/17 12:53 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/17 at 2:06 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Cove Road.

12/17 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Silver Lane.

12/17 at 4:21 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/17 at 4:28 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

12/18 at 3:19 p.m. Theft on Collins Road.

12/18 at 5:14 p.m. Accident on East Main Street.

12/18 at 6:20 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/19 at 9:46 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/20 at 6:39 a.m. Accident on Spring Street.

12/20 at 5:58 p.m. Accident on Delorme Drive.

12/20 at 6:08 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

12/20 at 6:26 p.m. Accident on Sligo Road.

12/21 at 9:49 a.m. Assist Pownal.

12/21 at 9:40 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/22 at 11:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Royal Meadow Road.

12/22 at 6:14 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Dec. 16-22.

