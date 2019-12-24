YARMOUTH – Fair Winds and Following Seas. Roger I. Randall, Jr., 69, of Surry, Maine died peacefully in his “comfy chair” in the wee hours of Dec. 15, 2019 after three years of many health issues and doctor visits, is finally at peace. He was born on May 2, 1950.Roger was raised in Surry, Maine and after graduating from Ellsworth High School, enlisted in the US Navy. He served during the end of the Vietnam War, came back to his family and was employed by Lounder Power Equipment. He decided to re-enlist in 1975 in the Navy Reserves after his second marriage in 1978 – he went back full time, assigned to the Naval Air Station, South Weymouth, Mass., where he served as Navy Recruiter and received many awards as an outstanding recruiter and made many friends who honor and respect him.In 1984 he moved his family back to Yarmouth and was stationed at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick, then transferred to the Portland Reserve Center as a Recruiter and 1st Class Petty Officer, regarded highly by his fellow ship mates.In 1988 he left the Navy and started his own Business of R. I. Randall & Sons, serving the areas of Yarmouth and surrounding areas.Roger is predeceased by his parents Roger and Jackie Randall; grandparents Galen and Margret Crowley. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 + years Bonnie Webber Randall; daughter Dawn Estelle Randall, sons Roger I. Randall III, Brian A. Randall and his wife Kaylen, Ron and Amy Bragg; Tonya and James Arsenault, and Jennifer and Dan Saunders; sisters, Christine and Dave Pelletier, Gayle and Bruce Gray and Karen Carrell, brother, Steve and Melissa; 18 grandchildren, two of which will greet him on the other side.Many thanks to his sister-in-law Vonnie Zerrien for helping hold it all together during his rough road. Our family is in her debt!There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth, Saturday Dec. 28, 1 p.m.

