GIRLS

Sierra Aponte Clarke, Deering junior: Aponte Clarke placed eighth in classical, third in freestyle and sixth in pursuit to help Portland Nordic win the Class A Nordic state title by two points over Mt. Blue.

Eva Clement, Falmouth junior: At the Class A Nordic state meet, Clement placed seventh in classical, fourth in freestyle and seventh in pursuit. She also finished eighth at the Sassi Memorial classical race.

Jane Dawson, Freeport junior: At the Class B Nordic state meet, Dawson placed fourth in classical, seventh in freestyle and sixth in pursuit. She finished 10th in the Western Maine Conference classical pursuit.

Elizabeth Dieterich, Oxford Hills sophomore: At the Class A Alpine state meet, Dieterich placed fourth in slalom and ninth in giant slalom. She was first alternate in qualifying to determine Maine’s Eastern High School Championship team.

Eleanor Donahue, Yarmouth junior: At the Class B state meet, Donahue placed sixth in slalom and 10th in giant slalom. She was among 12 Alpine skiers who qualified for Maine’s EHSC team.

Liz Hanson, Greely junior: At the Class A Alpine state meet, Hanson placed fifth in giant slalom and eighth in slalom. Among Maine skiers in the EHSC, she was third in slalom (51st overall) and second in giant slalom (60th).

Sarah Hare, Windham sophomore: The defending SMAA giant slalom champion, Hare placed third in slalom. At the Class A Alpine state meet, she finished sixth in giant slalom and 16th in slalom.

Maddie Marston, Yarmouth junior: Marston placed sixth in classical, third in freestyle and fourth in pursuit to help the Clippers win the Class B Nordic state title. She was also fourth in the Western Maine Conference classical pursuit.

Alanna Nataluk, Fryeburg Academy sophomore: Nataluk placed 13th in classical, seventh in freestyle and 11th in pursuit at the Class A Nordic state meet. In the WMC championships, she finished third in freestyle and sixth in classical pursuit.

Dana Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: At the Class B state meet, Schwartz placed fifth in slalom and seventh in giant slalom. She was among 12 Alpine skiers to qualify for Maine’s EHSC team.

BOYS

Ben Adey, Waynflete junior: Skiing for the Falmouth/Waynflete co-op, Adey placed sixth in giant slalom and ninth in slalom to help his team win the Class A Alpine crown. He was among the 12 skiers to qualify for Maine’s Eastern High School Championship team.

Nathan Colavolpe, Greely senior: At the Class A Nordic state meet, Colavolpe placed seventh in classical, ninth in freestyle and eighth in pursuit. At the Western Maine Conference meet, he was fourth in freestyle and fifth in pursuit.

Leif Harvey, Greely junior: Harvey was the second among two dozen Mainers in the three-event New England Nordic Ski Association U-16 championships in Bethel and 16th overall among a field of 100 skiers.

William Jordan, Deering senior: Jordan placed fourth in classical, seventh in freestyle and fifth in pursuit at the Class A Nordic state meet to help Portland Nordic finish third overall.

Killian Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior: Lathrop is the two-time defending Class B slalom state champion. He also placed second in giant slalom and was the fourth qualifier for the ECHS Alpine team.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth, sophomore: Lathrop placed fifth in both slalom and giant slalom to help Cape Elizabeth win the Class B Alpine state championship. He qualified for Maine’s EHSC team.

Sean Maguire, Marshwood junior: Maguire is the defending Class A slalom and giant slalom state champion. He was Maine’s top qualifier in the Alpine Shootout to determine the ECHS team.

Liam Niles, Portland senior: The Sassi Memorial classical champion as a sophomore, Niles placed 11th in the Class A pursuit after taking ninth in classical and 11th in freestyle.

A.J. Noyes, Falmouth junior: Runner-up in giant slalom for Class A Alpine state champion Falmouth, Noyes was Maine’s top slalom skier (19th overall) at the ECHS meet. As a freshman he won the slalom state title.

Nicholas Werner, Waynflete senior: At the Class C Nordic state meet, Werner placed fourth in classical, second in freestyle and third in pursuit to help the Flyers finish third overall.

