WESTBROOK – Jacqueline “Jackie” Perry Mitchell , 83, passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, 2019 in Westbrook surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Mar. 24, 1936 in Berlin, N.H., the daughter of Geraldine Glazier and Kenneth Perry of Falmouth. She graduated in 1954 from Falmouth High School and attended Gorham State Teachers College. She met David Alan Mitchell of Portland on a blind date and they were married in 1956 and had six children. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Jackie’s career began as a teacher’s Assistant and Aide and moved on to teach 2nd grade in the Portland School System working at Jackson, Reed and Riverton Schools. She was then hired to be the Portland Math Consultant for grades K-8 and later served as the Portland Math Director for K-12. Jackie was then hired to be the mathematics consultant for the entire State of Maine in the Department of Education and where she retired some 30 years later.

Jackie’s leadership roles have included: President of the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM), President of the Association of Teachers of mathematics in New England (ATMNE), Director and Elections and Nominations Board Member for the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM), and Northeast Director for the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM). She was involved in organizing PRISM (Problem Solving in Science and Math) conferences and ran the Title 11 Eisenhower Program for 11 years. She was also the Principle Investigator for the NSF Systemic Initiative for the State of Maine.

Awards bestowed on Ms. Mitchell include the Richard H. Balomenos Lecturer of ATMNE, The Maine Association Presidential Leadership Award, the Phoenix Award for outstanding contributions to the Maine Economic Development, the NCSM Appreciation for Leadership Award, the ETA Distinguish Award from ASSM and many more. In 1999, ATOMIM created an award entitled “The Jacqueline Mitchell Educator Award” to annually honor an individual for their outstanding contributions to mathematics in the state of Maine. Jackie Mitchell was also actively involved as a leader in her community. She served as President of the PTA, Campfire Girls leader, Little League Coach (first woman in the State of Maine), Treasurer of the Cumberland County Fair Committee, Officer of the Portland Camera Club, Ambassador at Stroudwater Lodge and more. She was most proud of her involvement as Secretary of the International Mathematical Olympiad and serving as a coach for the Uzbekistan team, managing the Maine LOGO program and working with Seymour Papert from MIT, delivering a keynote speech in Puerto Rico in Spanish (although she did not speak Spanish) and having dinner with President Nixon and later President Clinton and being honored by the Maine State Senators.

Jackie was woman of unlimited talents and interests. She loved photography, painting, writing poetry, playing cards and games, reading, creating collections, animals, children, light houses, hot air balloons, fall foliage, sports (especially the Seadogs and Red Sox), her family and so much more. She traveled around the world and visited all 50 states with the Galápagos, Bryce Canyon, The Arches, and Maine being her favorites. Jackie was a person that touched the hearts of people where ever she went. She devoted her life to helping others and making the world a better place.

Jackie is survived by her daughters Deborah Sue Daigle and husband Richard Daigle of Windham, Bonnie Lou Mitchell and partner Paul Hagen of Bowling Green, Ohio, Lisa Gaye Mitchell of Buxton, Wendy Jean Russell and her fiancé John Tatko of Monson, her son Robert Alan Mitchell and wife Susan of Raymond; her two brothers Brian Glazier Perry and Ronald Albert Perry; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four nieces; one nephew; numerous close friends and people that loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years David Alan Mitchell; her infant son Richard Adam; her sons-in-law Ernest Russell and Michael Guptill, sister-in-law Sarah Perry; and nephew Shawn Perry.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Saturday Dec. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St, Portland, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held at Woodfords Church following the Celebration of Life Service.

Donations may be made in Jacqueline’s honor to the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) for a scholarship fund to help support students and pre-service mathematics teachers in Maine.

Send checks made out to ATOMIM to:

Hattie Pellegrino,

22 Ferguson Rd.

Limerick, ME 04048

