A head-on collision shut down Portland Road in Gray and sent three people to the hospital Thursday morning, a public safety dispatcher said.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m., and three people were taken from the scene by ambulance, the dispatcher said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred around 132 Portland Road, or Route 100, which is south of the town center.

This story will be updated.

