GRAY— Multiple crashes are being reported along the Maine Turnpike Friday morning, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer crash that is blocking all southbound lanes near mile 63 in Gray, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The Turnpike Authority says all southbound traffic coming from north of Auburn must exit at Exit 75 in Auburn, or they’ll be diverted off the turnpike at Exit 63 in Gray.

Jackknifed Tractor trailer truck southbound at mile 63 in Gray with all lanes blocked at this time. Please use caution and expect stopped traffic. https://t.co/6IpKS4pw3h — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 27, 2019

Traffic may re-enter at Exit 53 in Falmouth.

Several more crashes have been reported near Mile 42 northbound in Scarborough, blocking multiple lanes. Drivers have been advised to expect delays.

The Turnpike Authority is also advising drivers to slow down because of icy road conditions. The speed limit on the turnpike between the New Hampshire state line and the end of the turnpike at Mile 109 has been reduced to 45 mph while crews treat the roads.

Please adjust your speed for conditions and travel with caution due to icing. The speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH and crews are out treating the roads. https://t.co/CkVz54Id3j — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 27, 2019

This story will be updated.

