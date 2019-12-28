MALE:

Jack Cooleen (Class of 2012, football, basketball and lacrosse)

A true three-sport star, Cooleen was at the top of his game on the gridiron in the fall, the basketball court in the winter and on the lacrosse field in the spring, giving him the edge over a crowded and talented field of candidates.

Cooleen was a star receiver for the Yachtsmen and became the program’s first All-State selection. In the winter, Cooleen won a Class B state title as a sophomore and as a senior, led Falmouth to a perfect regular season (although the Yachtsmen were upset by Yarmouth in the regional final). He continued his excellence as a midfielder in lacrosse, winning Class B championships as a junior and a senior.

Cooleen went on to Tufts University, just outside of Boston, where he played football.

“What made Jack an outstanding player was not only his size, but also his athleticism,” said longtime Falmouth boys’ basketball coach Dave Halligan. “He was not only an outstanding player, but also an outstanding young man with a strong strength of character. Well respected by peers, teammates, coaches, teachers and game officials. A leader in the community, school and on the court.”

Sofie Matson (Class of 2021, cross country and track)

Matson isn’t even halfway through her junior year of high school, but she’s already emerged as one of the finest high school runners to ever come out of the state of Maine, both in cross country and outdoor track.

Matson has already won the Class A state individual title in all three of her cross country seasons and this past fall, she won the New England title and qualified for nationals. Matson has also excelled in the spring, capturing the mile and two-mile championships as a sophomore and coming in second in the two-mile at New Englands. If that’s not enough, she was also the top Maine female at last summer’s Beach to Beacon. Looking ahead, Matson will have plenty of interest from colleges and figures to continue to impress at the next level.

But her time in a Falmouth uniform isn’t over yet.

“Sofie is a wonderful young runner and student who, despite being among our finest students and athletes even as a freshman, continues to make significant improvements every year,” said Falmouth cross country and track co-coach Jorma Kurry. “She is a joy to coach.”

