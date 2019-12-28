RICHMOND — Several times during Saturday’s Class C South girls high school basketball game with Sacopee Valley, Richmond coach Mike Ladner yelled out for his team to “shoot.”

With scoring a struggle in the early going of the 2019/20 season for his Bobcats, shooting more is the plan.

For three quarters, the Bobcats passed on several scoring opportunities, ultimately paying the price in a 47-42 setback, dropping Richmond to 1-5 with a visit to Forest Hills slated for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

With Sacopee Valley paying close attention to Richmond leading scorer Bryanne Lancaster, the Bobcats needed others to step up. Though the points were spread out, the scoring struggles continued.

“We have to find another scorer other than Lancaster (12 points), and unfortunately some of these girls are afraid of making mistakes,” said Ladner. “The only way they’re going to get better is to make mistakes. I was hollering to shoot the ball, so it is a work in progress.”

The Hawks used their size to press the Bobcats into several first-half mistakes. Richmond turned the ball over 17 times and made just 5-of-21 shots from the field. Defensively, the Bobcats did a solid job, holding Sacopee Valley to just 33% shooting (9-of-27) and forcing 10 turnovers.

“I am not disappointed in the effort, just some of the execution early in the game,” said Ladner. “We are not good enough to get behind by 10 or 12 points and be able to jump right back into the game. We struggled with their height, and we struggled with their press because of their height. But we will get it figured out.”

Sacopee Valley raced out to an 8-3 lead in the opening quarter before Richmond’s Lindsie Irish hit a 3-pointer to bring the Bobcats to 8-6. The Hawks finished the quarter by scoring the final five points for a 13-6 advantage. Emma Hartford scored six of her 10 points in the quarter, with Jalyn Stacey adding four.

The advantage grew to 11 points, 21-10, in the second quarter when Stacey nailed a long trey. Lancaster beat the halftime buzzer with a three, getting the Bobcats within eight.

“We came in knowing that we needed to be ready,” said Hartford, who scored eight of 10 points in the first half. “We are a solid team, and we use our size to our advantage. We have a lot of good shooters, but it is our defense that really keeps us going.”

The game opened up in the third quarter, with Richmond trying to draw closer. However, Sacopee Valley (4-2) made 7-of-14 from the field, led by six points from Riley Vacchiano. The Hawks gained their largest lead of the game late in the frame when Lakyn Hink swished a short jumper for a 37-24 advantage. The Hawks led 37-25 heading to the fourth.

Irish was solid inside throughout the game for Richmond, finishing with seven points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shot and two assists.

“Lindsie stepped up and did a good job,” said Ladner of his senior captain.

Sacopee Valley continued to keep Richmond at an arm’s length throughout much of the fourth quarter. Lancaster sliced inside for two points to get her team within seven, 43-36, and Bry Shea’s free throws with 26.2-seconds remaining moved the Bobcats to 45-40. But, Brooke Landry made two free throws to finish off the win.

“We ran out of time again,” Ladner said.

Macy Carver picked up eight points for the Bobcats, with Kara Briand coming off the bench for six points and nine rebounds. Lancaster had five boards as the Bobcats held a slight 30-29 advantage on the glass.

Stacey paced the balanced Hawks with 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kylie Day added nine points and six boards, with Vacchiano picking up all eight of her points in the second half to go along with three assists.

Sacopee Valley returns to action Monday at Seacoast Christian (5 p.m.).

Sacopee Valley 47, Richmond 42

Saturday at Richmond

Sacopee — 13 8 16 10 — 47

Richmond — 6 7 12 17 — 42

Sacopee Valley — Kylie Day 2-5-9, Lakyn Hink 2-0-4, Jalyn Stacey 5-0-11, Emma Hartford 5-0-10, Riley Vacchiano 4-0-8, Brooke Landry 0-2-2, Hannah Schroeder 1-0-2. Totals — 19-7-47. 47.

Richmond — Bryanne Lancaster 4-2-12, Paige Lebel 1-0-3, Bryannah Shea 1-2-4, Lindsie Irish 3-0-7, Macy Carver 3-2-8, Kara Briand 2-2-6, Sophia Wells 1-0-2, Rylie Irish 0-0-0. Totals — 15-8-42.

3-point field goals — (SV) Stacey, Schroeder; (R) Lancaster 2, Lebel, L. Irish.

Records — Sacopee Valley 4-2, Richmond 1-5.

Up next for the Bobcats — Tuesday at Forest Hills, 5 p.m.

