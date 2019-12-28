DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout, Ben Bishop stopped 41 shots and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Saturday night.

Pavelski opened the shootout by scoring on Philipp Grubauer, and Bishop followed with two saves. Radulov bested Grubauer with a low shot to end it.

Grubauer stopped 38 shots, including six in overtime. The Avalanche killed a power play in the extra period.

Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov scored for the Stars.

PENGUINS 6, PREDATORS 4: Jake Guentzel’s power-play goal with 1:03 remaining helped host Pittsburgh beat Nashville.

Bryan Rust’s initial point shot missed the net. Evgeni Malkin gathered the puck behind the net and gave it to Guentzel, who tucked it inside the left post for the winning goal.

Rust scored twice, including an empty-netter, and added two assists as Pittsburgh won for the ninth time in 11 games. Alex Galchenyuk and Kris Letang scored power-play goals, while Dominik Kahun also scored for Pittsburgh, which has points in 13 of its last 16 against Nashville dating back to Oct. 21, 2010.

LIGHTNING 5, CANADIENS 4: Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and Tampa Bay rallied past Montreal, in Tampa, Florida.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist to reach 800 career points, and Mitchell Stephens scored for the first time in his career as Tampa Bay leapfrogged Montreal for fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ben Chiarot, Jordan Weal and Max Domi scored for Montreal, which had won five of of its past six road games. Carey Price stopped 25 shots.

