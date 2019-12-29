FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki with 29 seconds left and the the New England Patriots likely lost a chance at a first-round bye with a shocking 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

New England finishes the regular season 12-4 and missed a chance at the bye when it lost and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami finishes 5-11.

New England took the lead when Tom Brady threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to James White with 3:53 left.

The Dolphins took a 20-17 lead when Jason Sanders kicked a 32-yard field goal with 8:29 to play.

The Patriots had tied it when fullback Elandon Roberts caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady with 4:26 left in the third. Roberts, a linebacker by trade, celebrated his touchdown with his defensive teammates along the sideline.

Miami jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Sanders kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:42 left in the first quarter and made it 10-0 when former Patriot Eric Rowe returned a Brady interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

New England tied it with a 25-yard field goal by Nick Folk and a 4-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel. Miami, however, took the lead back when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick scored on a 2-yard run with 7:42 left in the third quarter.

