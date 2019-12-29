Re: “U.S. Cyber Command preparing to counter Russia” (Dec. 26, Page A1):

The Washington Post article on Russian computer system hacking and countermeasures by the U.S. offers clever literary touches but little actual information.

Instead of telling us exactly what messages are directed our way to influence what voting machine lever we pull, or what box to check on our ballot, we get vague conclusions like “sowing widespread discord.”

One interesting and disturbing fact revealed is the indicated linkage between the U.S. military and our civilian control and monitoring of elections. Personally, I don’t like the sense of generals sharing my space in the voting booth.

William Sayres

Topsham

