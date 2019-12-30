MID COAST HOSPITAL
Freyja Avery Datavs, born Dec. 13 to Jamesie (Morgan) and Eric Datavs of Harpswell. Grandparents are Mort and Veronica Morgan and Linda Datavs.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: How about impeaching Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Local sax player proposes with John Cusack-themed love song
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Farmed oysters help keep ocean water clean
-
Food
Bar Guide: Let Lorne change your mind about wine