FALMOUTH — The Town Council will debate when it meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 about whether to spend just under $30,000 on a statistical market analysis to supplement the upcoming property revaluation.

A full revaluation is needed and the contractor, Vision Government Solutions, is suggesting a market analysis should be conducted before the revaluation is done. In addition, the council is considering whether to continue with plans to do the revaluation in 2020 or defer the project until 2022. The revaluation itself is expected to cost nearly $240,000.

The council is encouraging members of the public to attend and speak at the Jan. 13 meeting. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the town’s local cable station, FCTV on channel 15.

