Bath
Mon. 1/6 3 p.m. Municipal Facilities Committee CH
Wed. 1/8 6 p.m. City Council CH
Brunswick
Mon. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Town Council Inauguration TH
Tues. 1/7 5 p.m. Master Plan Committee TH
Tues. 1/7 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee TH
Wed. 1/8 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 1/8 6:30 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan CML
Wed. 1/8 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee TH
Wed. 1/8 7 p.m. School Board TH
Thur. 1/9 5 p.m. Cable Television Committee TH
Thur. 1/9 6 p.m. Mere Point Boat Launch TH
Harpswell
Mon. 1/6 2 p.m. Budget Advisory/Selectmen TO
Wed. 1/8 4:30 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee TO
Wed. 1/8 5 p.m. Harbor & Waterfront Committee TO
Thur. 1/9 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 1/9 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Thur. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Closures Public Hearing TO
Topsham
Wed. 1/8 5:45 p.m. Government Review Committee CR
Wed. 1/8 6 p.m. Historic District Commission MR
