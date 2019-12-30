Bath

Mon.  1/6  3 p.m.  Municipal Facilities Committee  CH

Wed.  1/8  6 p.m.  City Council  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Inauguration  TH

Tues.  1/7  5 p.m.  Master Plan Committee  TH

Tues.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  TH

Wed.  1/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  1/8  6:30 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvement Plan  CML

Wed.  1/8  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee  TH

Wed.  1/8  7 p.m.  School Board  TH

Thur.  1/9  5 p.m.  Cable Television Committee  TH

Thur.  1/9  6 p.m.  Mere Point Boat Launch  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  1/6  2 p.m.  Budget Advisory/Selectmen  TO

Wed.  1/8  4:30 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee  TO

Wed.  1/8  5 p.m.  Harbor & Waterfront Committee  TO

Thur.  1/9  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  1/9  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Thur.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Closures Public Hearing  TO

Topsham

Wed.  1/8  5:45 p.m.  Government Review Committee  CR

Wed.  1/8  6 p.m.  Historic District Commission  MR

