FALMOUTH — The town will host a forum to discuss in-fill development at the West Falmouth Crossing shopping center at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Town Hall, 271 Falmouth Road.

The origins and goals of the project will be explained and a site analysis based upon existing conditions will be presented. Town officials will also gather input from stakeholders and the public about amenities they would like to see at the plaza off Gray Road.

See the town website at falmouthme.org for more information, including the master plan for the property, which was developed in the 1990s.

