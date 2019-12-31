DURHAM — Durham town residents will elect half a dozen new (or returning) municipal officers at the town meeting this spring, and town officials are currently accepting nomination papers, due by Feb. 3.

Two three year term positions on the Select Board are open, according to Ruth Glaeser, town administrator, and Select Board Chairman Kevin Nadeau and selectman Todd Boulier have both picked up nomination papers for re-election, she said.

There are also three, three-year positions available on the budget committee and one three year term for Jennifer Galletta’s position on the RSU 5 Board of Directors.

Nomination papers are available at the Durham town office. Candidates must collect between 25 and 100 signatures of registered Durham voters and return them to the town clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3.

Voters will select the new town representatives April 3 before the annual town meeting April 4.

Town officials are also looking for a new town clerk to replace Shannon Plourde, who is retiring in April after 20 years.

Glaeser said there was an unprecedented interest in the position, with roughly 70 applications.

“I’m not sure why the interest was so high,” she said, adding that she did not expect such a turnout “not in this job market.”

Glaeser has so far interviewed five candidates and hopes to have someone in place and in training by the end of January.

