PORTLAND — Portland Adult Education has received a $1,000 from the Maine Census Outreach Fund to help Portland community members participate in the 2020 Census.

The Census Outreach has awarded 14 nonprofits with grants to support the participation of hard-to-count communities in the census.

“Getting an accurate census count will be critical for Portland to receive the much-needed data and funding it deserves,” PAE Executive Director Anita St. Onge said. “Anything that Portland Adult Education can do to provide information and assistance to our community will enhance our students and their families.”

As part of that effort, the PAE Learning Lab will help people fill out their census information. PAE also will be incorporating information about the Census in lesson plans for classes this winter and spring and will be engaged with community partners to spread the news about the importance of the Census for the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: