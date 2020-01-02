AUSTIN, Texas — Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro is ending his run for president.
His announcement Thursday comes as Castro failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates. The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1% in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising.
Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and one of the biggest voices on immigration. Elizabeth Warren joined his call to decriminalize illegal border crossings if Democrats retake the White House next year.
But Castro was often eclipsed by another Texan in the race, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke, and another young mayor, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
-
Times Record Opinion
Over the next decade: Focusing on the future
-
Nation & World
Coast Guard suspends search for 5 missing fishermen in Alaska
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Don’t take cyber scammers’ bait in 2020
-
Times Record Opinion
Intertidal: A new year means new opportunity
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.