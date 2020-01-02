WATERBORO — Micaela Jacobs hit a jump-hook from the low block with .7 seconds left in the game Thursday to give Massabesic a 59-58 girls’ basketball win over Gorham.

Jacobs finished with 13 points for the Mustangs (4-3), who got a game-high 19 points from Marissa Holt. Satyra Duong added 11 points and Grace Frechette had 10.

Anna Nelson put up 14 points to lead Gorham (3-4), and Olivia Michaud followed with 13 points.

CHEVERUS 58, DEERING 38: Madison Storey scored 20 points and Lauren Jordan added 11 as the Stags (5-2) jumped to a 25-8 first-quarter lead over the host Rams (0-6) at Portland.

Kaylee True-Magee led Deering with 10 points.

SANFORD 56, NOBLE 42: Paige Cote had a game-high 23 points, and Hope Tarbox had 15 as the Spartans (2-6) topped the Knights (5-2) at North Berwick.

Olivia Howard and Amy Fleming each put up 12 points for Noble, with Fleming adding five steals. Hannah Drew scored 10 points.

WESTBROOK 63, BIDDEFORD 38: Natalie LaBrie dropped 19 points and Elizabeth Cole followed with 17 as the Blue Blazes (1-5) beat the Tigers (1-4) at Westbrook.

Ariana Alcide scored five points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Westbrook.

Chantelle Bouchard paced Biddeford with nine points.

PORTLAND 50, LEWISTON 20: Amanda Kabantu, Elizabeth Yugu and Kiera Eubanks scored 11 points apiece as the Bulldogs (6-1) cruised to a 31-9 halftime lead over the Blue Devils (1-5) at Portland.

Davina Kabantu helped with eight points and 11 rebounds.

MESSALONSKEE 79, NOKOMIS 35: Gabrielle Wener had 30 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Eagles (5-3) to a win over the Warriors (4-3) at Oakland.

Jordan Devine scored 13 points, and Grace Wener had eight points and seven rebounds for Messalonskee.

Maya Cooney and Alexys Mayhew each led Nokomis with eight points.

OAK HILL 45, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 23: The Raiders (5-2) jumped to a 12-3 lead after one quarter and led 25-6 at halftime en route to a win over the Phoenix (2-5).

Desirae Dumais scored a game-high 15 points, including seven free throws, for the Raiders. Audrey Dillman added 13 and Anna Beach contributed seven.

Mariyah Fournier topped the Phoenix with nine points.

RANGELEY 68, TEMPLE ACADEMY 27: Winnie LaRochelle scored 28 points to lead the Lakers (8-0) over the Bereans (3-3) at Rangeley.

Olivia Pye scored 17 points, and Ellah Smith added 12 points for the Lakers.

Hannah Hubbard led Temple with 15 points.

