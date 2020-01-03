DAMARISCOTTA — “Les Miserables – The Staged Concert,” captured live at the Gielgud Theater in London’s West End, is coming to the big screen at the Lincoln Theater at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Cameron Mackintosh’s sell-out staged concert version of the musical “Les Misérables” is bringing what is one of the world’s most popular musicals to cinemas throughout North America. Now the Lincoln Theater audience can experience the musical, which broke box office records and sold out its 16-week season.

“Les Miserables – The Staged Concert” is based on the novel by Victor Hugo with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original french text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Set in early 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant who seeks redemption after serving 19 years in jail for having stolen a loaf of bread. Valjean decides to break his parole and start his life anew but he is relentlessly tracked by Police Inspector Javert. Along the way, Valjean and an incredible cast of characters, including Marius, Eponine and many others, are swept into a revolution, as a group of young idealists attempt to overthrow the government at a street barricade.

Leading a cast and orchestra of more than 65 members are, Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Michael Ball (Javert), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), and Matt Lucas (Thénardier).

The 16-week limited season at the Gielgud, in London’s West End, which coincided with Les Miserables’ 35th year in London’s West End, sold out in a few days but now audiences can catch this performance on the big screen.

General seating tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for Lincoln Theater members and $5 for youths under 18. Tickets will be available at the door starting at noon, and there will be no advance ticket sales. For more information, visit lcct.org.

