LEWISTON — Paige Pomerleau scored the go-ahead goal with 6:03 remaining as Lewiston rallied for a 4-3 win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland in a clash of unbeaten girls’ hockey teams Saturday afternoon at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The Capers (7-1-1) led three times against a team that had allowed only one goal in its first nine games, getting goals from Nicoletta Coupe in the first period and Bella Schifano and Katherine Blackburn in the second.

Leah Dube and Leah Landry each scored twice for Lewiston (10-0), and Gemma Landry had a goal and two assists.

ST. DOMINIC 4, YORK 0: Gigi Ouellette, Lily Beauchesne, Madison Pelletier and Taryn Cloutier each tallied a goal as St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester (5-2) defeated York/Traip/Marshwood (3-8) in Rochester, New Hampshire.

The Saints had a 46-12 advantage in shots.

BRUNSWICK 4, GORHAM 1: Elena Palmer recorded a hat trick as the Dragons (1-11) defeated Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Westbrook at USM Arena.

Palmer scored in each period, with Hannah Wilkoff assisting on two of them and adding a goal of her own in the first period. Brunswick goalie Alamea McCarthy made 28 saves.

Cadence Howard scored for Gorham in the third period.

YARMOUTH 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Olivia Bradford scored with an assist from Sadie Carnes in overtime to give Yarmouth/Freeport (6-7) a win over Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon (5-3-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

CHEVERUS 7, PORTLAND 0: Lucia Pompeo recorded a hat trick as Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach (9-2) defeated Portland/Deering (7-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Ella Cooney added two goals, and Isabella Cloutier had a goal and an assist. Hannah Woodford got the other goal.

SCARBOROUGH 7, GREELY 1: Evelyn Boardman and Ashley Farrington each tallied a pair of goals to lead the Red Storm (11-1) over the Rangers (3-8) at USM Arena.

Kathleen Murphy, Paige Spooner and Ali Mokriski also scored for the Red Storm, which went ahead 5-0 with four goals in the second period. Boardman and Meagan Donovan each had two assists.

Leah Walker scored in the third period for Greely.

BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 36, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 21: Margaret McNeil hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points as the Clippers (6-2) defeated the Patriots (5-2) in Yarmouth.

Calin McGonagle added 10 points, while Ava Feeley and Katelyn D’Appolonia scored seven apiece.

Samantha Fortin led the Patriots with nine points.

CHEVERUS 53, BANGOR 49: Lillie Singleton scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Stags (6-2) to a comeback win over the Rams (4-3) in Portland.

Cheverus trailed 27-17 at halftime and 34-31 after three quarters.

Jillian Lizotte added 14 points for the Stags, and Madison Storey chipped in with seven. Singleton finished with seven steals.

Abbie Quinn led Bangor with 17 points. Libby Fleming and Rowan Andrews each scored nine.

BONNY EAGLE 43, THORNTON ACADEMY 34: Alexius Thebarge scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter as the Scots (4-4) overcame the Trojans (1-6) in Standish.

Emma Abbott scored nine points for the Scots, who used a 30-15 second-half advantage to erase a 19-13 halftime deficit. Ember Hastings and Emily Bartash added seven points apiece. Hastings scored six of her seven points in the fourth quarter.

Mikenzie Melendez led the Trojans with 15 points. Amanda Bogardus chipped in with eight.

KENNEBUNK 47, MT. ARARAT 24: Emily Archibald had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six blocks, as the Rams (5-2) downed the Eagles (1-5) in Kennebunk.

Alaina Schatzabel added 12 points, and Isabelle Okwuosa scored six.

Alexa Eaton led the Eagles with five points.

FALMOUTH 54, WESTBROOK 45: Sloane Ginevan scored 20 points and Anna Turgeon added 14 for the Yachtsmen (6-2), who jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead en route to a win over the Blue Blazes (1-6) in Falmouth.

Ginevan also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Elizabeth Cole scored 15 points for Westbrook.

OXFORD HILLS 54, WINDHAM 36: Julia Colby recorded 18 points for the Vikings (8-0) in a win over the Eagles (3-4) at Paris.

Hannah Talon scored 12 points and Sarah Talon had 11 for Windham.

LAKE REGION 48, TRAIP ACADEMY 47: Melissa Mayo scored 16 points and the Lakers (2-4) made five free throws in the final minute to edge the Rangers (2-4) in Kittery.

Lake Region also got nine points from Shelby Sheldrick and eight from Shauna Hancock.

Kiki Huntress scored 15 points for Traip. Addy Hale had 10.

BOOTHBAY 51, LISBON 42: Glory Blethen scored 20 points to lead the Seahawks (6-1) over the Greyhounds (4-3) in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault added 12 points, and Josey Smith chipped in with six.

Giana Russo paced Lisbon with 17 points. Charlie Cox scored 13 points and Destiny Deshaines finished with nine.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 56, WAYNFLETE 33: Shani Plante recorded 21 points for the Seagulls (4-2) in a win over the Flyers (0-6) at Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair had 13 points and six steals for OOB.

Kilee Sherry’s 13 points were a team high for Waynflete.

MESSALONSKEE 63, CAMDEN HILLS 34: Gabrielle Wener scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (6-3) over the Windjammers (0-7) in Rockport.

Jordan Devine added 13 points, and Mackenzie Mayo had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mila Bonometti led Camden Hills with eight points.

YORK 68, POLAND 31: Nina Howe made five of York’s nine 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in a win over the Knights (2-5) at Poland.

Ava Giacobba and Emily Rainforth each added 11 points for York (4-3).

Allie Ferland topped Poland with 10 points.

LEAVITT 42, BIDDEFORD 29: Taylor White scored 14 points to lead the Hornets (2-4) to a win over the Tigers (1-5) in Biddeford.

Megan Mourmouras tallied 10 points for Biddeford.

PORTLAND 56, DEERING 17: Gemima Motema and Kiera Eubanks scored nine points apiece for the Bulldogs (6-2), who raced to a 31-9 halftime lead in a win over the visiting Rams (1-6).

Mia Kelley and Davina Kabantu added eight points each.

GREELY 72, FREEPORT 44: Camille Clement dropped in 21 points for the Rangers (7-0) in a win over the Falcons (4-3) in Cumberland.

Brooke Obar added 17 points and Mollie Obar scored 12.

Caroline Smith and Rachel Wall each scored 16 points to lead Freeport. Mason Baker-Schlendering had 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 52, ST. DOMINIC 36: Anna Drummond led a balanced offense with 12 points, and the Panthers (6-0) pulled away from a 24-24 halftime tie against the Saints (4-2) in Auburn.

Alexandra Wallingford and Mia-Angelina Leslie scored 10 apiece for the Saints.

