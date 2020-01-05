This first Deep Water pick of 2020 is a playful stream-of-consciousness poem of reflection, nostalgia and a deliciously larcenous energy. I love the scenes and moods it conjures, its sense of suspended disappearances and desires.
Jefferson Navicky is the author of poetic novel “The Book of Transparencies” and story collection “The Paper Coast.” He works as the archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection, teaches English at Southern Maine Community College, and lives on the coast of Maine with his wife and puppy.
when were you most happy?
By Jefferson Navicky
when were you most happy?
was it when you were in Naples and you had just bought the used green
bicycle and you rode it barely peddling around the plaza with the wind
streaming from your face?
so you locked your bike to a rack near a well-lit parking lot in the morning
it was gone
was it when you were driving down Eldridge Avenue in the stolen Chevy
Impala windows rolled down to the warm night that slow sad song on the
radio like a rain shower?
you wanted to get caught but you never did
Megan Grumbling is a poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “when were you most happy?” copyright © 2018 by Jefferson Navicky, reprinted from The Book of Transparencies, published by Kernpunkt Press. It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
