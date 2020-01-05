The Dec. 29 Sunday Telegram reminded me why I like newspapers. Two sections in particular got me thinking about this – “The decade in Maine sports” and “2019 Photos of the year.” I am an unabashed Glenn Jordan fan and the man can write a lead. For instance, how about this lead for the story “Hockey fans abandoned”: “It wasn’t difficult to read the handwriting on the plexiglass.”

His story “Unifying a divided city” brought back the inspirational effect the Blue Devils soccer team, with its eight nationalities, had on Lewiston. There were other inspirational sports stories by a great staff of sportswriters that got you thinking what a fine year it was in Maine.

And what about those photos with the background story? It is an insightful look at how a photographer tells a story. Worth a thousand words? Maybe not, but close. And it was a chance to remember some great Press Herald features.

It sure beats “tweets.”

Walter Allan

Falmouth

