In the past, when I heard a Republican satirically calling some educationally deficient person “Congress material,” I kind of scoffed at his description.

After seeing how some of the Republicans acted during the congressional hearings, maybe there is more truth than poetry to some of those comments.

Impeachment trials withstanding, if you condone breaking the law, Donald Trump is your man.

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

