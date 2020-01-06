Global warming is now a crisis, but there is a way you can help both the planet and your budget. HR 763 would place a fee on carbon based fuel ( gas, oil and coal) and return that money directly and equally to every American. A family of four would get about $288 monthly starting a month before the fees start. This would allow people to afford the estimated 15 cent increase per gallon on gas and oil in the first year . The fee on fossil fuels and the dividend would increase yearly until the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is reduced adequately to stop global warming.

A recent Citizens Climate Lobby analysis shows that 84 percent of people in Maine’s second district would be better off economically after the program starts. This Act would decrease atmospheric CO2 to 31 percent of the 1990 levels by 2030. It would decrease health care costs, air pollution, fires and floods. Some experts think that it could decrease the GDP 0.5 to 1 percent, but economic stimulus from renewables may actually increase the GDP.

Please consider calling Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, Reps. Pingree ( thank her for co-sponsoring ) and Representative Golden and ask them to do all they can to pass HR 763.

Nancy Hasenfus

Brunswick

