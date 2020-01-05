True to his reputation, host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes with a mix of evisceration and exasperation, pretending to confuse Joe Pesci for Baby Yoda, calling the Hollywood Foreign Press Association racist and declaring Netflix’s takeover of Hollywood.

Gervais, who has a series on Netflix, said he could summarize the three-hour award show with a simple phrase: “Well done, Netflix. You win.” The streaming giant came into the Globes with a commanding 34 nods: 17 in film categories and 17 in television categories.

“If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent,” Gervais told the starry crowd Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Hosting the Globes for the fifth time, Gervais did not mince words, telling attendees that Ronan Farrow was coming for them, lampooning Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life and joking that Martin Scorsese isn’t tall enough to ride the attractions at a theme park — the metaphor the “Irishman” filmmaker has used to describe today’s Hollywood.

“It’s the last time,” sighed Gervais. “Who cares.”

The first award of the night went, fittingly to a streaming service series. Ramy Youssef won best actor in a TV series comedy or musical for his Hulu show “Ramy.” Best actor in a limited series went to Russell Crowe for the Showtime series “The Loudest Voice.” He wasn’t in attendance due to the wildfires in his native Australia.

