Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust Announces Line Up for Annual Winter Gardening Workshops: Growing Literacy Series in Partnership with Curtis Memorial Library

The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust has announced the ninth annual Tom Settlemire Community Garden Winter Gardening Workshop Series, which will be held on six Sunday afternoons throughout the winter at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick.

The series is appropriate for all types of gardeners with all levels of experience. Experts from across Maine will offer presentations on subjects, including growing for medicinals and salves, beekeeping and small space gardening.

All talks will take place on Sundays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Morrell Meeting Room of Curtis Memorial Library:

Jan. 26: Shade and Woodland Gardening with Native Plants

Feb. 2: DIY Medicinals & Salves

Feb. 16: Beekeeping Basics

Feb. 23: Traditional Xeriscaping (Gardening without Watering) in Maine

March 15: Small Space Gardening

March 22: Nut Crops and Unusual Plants

Angela Twitchell, the Land Trust’s Executive Director, says of the workshops, “This is one of our favorite ways to connect with the gardening community over the winter. We think it is a great way for anyone to learn more about the assorted approached to growing sustainably in Maine.”

For detailed topic descriptions and presenters, visit www.btlt.org/gardening-workshops. The series is sponsored by Camden National Bank.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: