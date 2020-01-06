Registration opens Friday, Jan. 10 for a night of Laser Tag at Patten Free Library in Bath. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 5:30-9 p.m., is offered by the Teen Library Council in cooperation with Gorilla Tactics of Wiscasset, and is open to all students in grades 6 to 12 attending an Regional School Unit 1 school or residing in the library service area, as well as Morse High School alums up to age 20.

Groups of up to 18 can play at one time in 25-minute slots. Registration is required; reservations can be made through an on-line registration system, accessible through the library’s web site as of Jan. 10, or by contacting Roberta Jordan, the outreach and instruction librarian and the Teen Library Council coordinator ([email protected]; 207-443-5141, ext. 25). A donation of $5 per person will be requested at the door. Walk-ins will be accommodated only if there are slots remaining. After expenses, all proceeds will help underwrite the costs of young adult programming at the Library.

“We’re so grateful to Roland LaComb of Monkey C, Monkey Do of Wiscasset for providing the equipment and the staff to make this annual event possible once again,” said Roberta Jordan. “It’s always an extremely popular program; the library stacks are perfect for sneak attacks, particularly when it’s pitch black.”

