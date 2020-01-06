Midcoast CA$H, an initiative of the United Way of Mid Coast Maine, is scheduling appointments for free tax preparation by calling (207) 295-6340.

According to a United Way news release, generally, individuals who make less than $56,000 are eligible to have their federal and state taxes prepared and e-filed by IRS tax law certified volunteer preparers, free of charge.

Midcoast CA$H’s Asset Organizer also helps people access financial resources by connecting them with programs that provide help with budgeting, home buying, student loans, improving credit, reducing debt, heating and energy costs, going back to school, savings, legal services and more.

In 2019, Midcoast CA$H served 403 people in the Midcoast area and brought back $714,979 in federal and state refunds.

“For 12 years, Midcoast CA$H has helped individuals and families get their maximum refund that they can use on necessities, like paying bills, paying down debt, making new purchases, and saving,” said Steve Cohen, Midcoast CA$H coordinator at United Way, in the release. “CA$H customers get high-quality, professional service that ensures that they get their maximum refund and claim all the credits that they have earned.”

Midcoast CA$H is supported by Bath Housing Authority, Bath Savings Institution, Bowdoin College, CEI, Davenport Trust, Damariscotta Bank & Trust, DXC Technology, First Federal Savings, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Internal Revenue Service, John T. Gorman Foundation, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, Midcoast Maine Community Action, New Ventures Maine, Norway Savings, United Way of Mid Coast Maine and many generous volunteers.

For information on other CA$H sites in Maine, call 211 (Maine’s free information and referral service) or visit cashmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: