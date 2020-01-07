Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members can experience a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Over his 47 years in broadcasting, Bill Green became a household name in Maine, starting as a sportscaster in Bangor to hosting 19 seasons of his own Saturday magazine show, the last episode of which aired this fall, when he retired.

A Bangor native, Green debuted at WLBZ on June 30, 1975. He moved to Portland and began anchoring weekend sports statewide in 1981. In 1993, he became a feature reporter, having already established the weekly segments Green Outdoors and My Hometown, and launched “Bill Green’s Maine” in 2000.

Green has been inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the Maine Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame and the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New England Chapter. His awards include two regional Emmys and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Outside of broadcasting, Green is a registered Maine guide, serves as senior warden at Trinity Episcopal Church of Portland and was once an assistant JV baseball coach at Greely High. Since his retirement, he has been executive director of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, a part-time job he does out of his home in Cumberland, where he lives with his wife, Pam. They have two grown children, Sam and Emily.

Green will be interviewed by a Portland Press Herald staff member.

The event will start at 7:00 p.m. at One Longfellow Square, 181 State. St. Doors open at 6:30.

