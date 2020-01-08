LISBON — A Lewiston-based medical marijuana business wants to open a store and manufacturing site at 1 Upland Road in Lisbon.

Crystal Spring Healing Alternatives has applied for a manufacturing license and plans to grow medical marijuana on the second floor of the building, according to Lisbon Codes Enforcement Officer Dennis Douglass.

Crystal Spring also plans to open a medical marijuana store on the main floor of the building, located behind the Farwell Mill Apartments in Lisbon Village about 500 feet from Route 196.

The company would become the second medical marijuana plant growing facility licensed in Lisbon and the third medical marijuana retail store. Douglass expects another business to file an application for a medical marijuana store as early as the end of the week.

Last September, the planning board approved Crystal Spring Healing Alternatives’ bid to grow medical marijuana plants.

All medical marijuana businesses go to the planning board for approval before going before the town council for licenses.

The Lisbon Town Council voted Tuesday to hold a public hearing on Crystal Spring’s medical marijuana manufacturing license on Jan. 21. The license is contingent on applicants receiving a state license.

Michael Scalia, an owner of Crystal Spring, said in August that he has medical marijuana retail stores in Auburn and Lewiston and hoped to grow enough medical marijuana in the 12,000-square-foot Lisbon space to supply them.

“This is a tremendous building that has been vacant for a long time,” Scalia said at the time. “It’s going to be beautiful.”

While the state began accepting applications last month for recreational marijuana businesses, Lisbon still hasn’t decided if it will allow recreational marijuana sales in town. That is a discussion Douglass said he expects to happen soon.

Owners of Lisbon’s two existing medical marijuana stores have said they’d both like to sell recreational marijuana. Lisbon Cannibus Co. opened in the town’s industrial park in March 2019 and BBB Pharmaceutical Alternatives opened along Route 196 in central Lisbon in April 2019.

Scalia said last summer he hadn’t decided if he would sell recreational marijuana if Lisbon decides to allow recreational marijuana sales in town.

He did not return a phone call Wednesday seeking an update on his plans for his Lisbon location.

