Members of the community are invited to participate in a new class exploring the “Housing First” approach to issues of homelessness and affordable housing. The course, “Finding Home: Transforming Lives,” will be offered as a six-week series to help participants build an awareness of the range of housing concerns in the mid-coast community. A variety of readings, films, guest speakers will be utilized to help educate participants on this topic. The following books will be important for this class: “The Hundred Story Home,” by Kathy Izard; “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” by Matthew Desmond and “Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting by in America,” by Barbara Ehrenreich.

The class will be taught by Carol O’Donnell and the Rev. Ron Baard. O’Donnell is a retired educator and college administrator. She recently spearheaded the community book discussion of “The Hundred Story Home” by Kathy Izard and coordinated Kathy Izard’s presentations in Brunswick.

Baard is serving as the Acting Dean of the Maine School of Ministry and as an Adjunct Professor at New York Theological Seminary.

Those interested in participating in the class can register for $30 through First Parish Church, UCC, at 9 Cleaveland St., Brunswick. Registration limited to 12. For more information, call the office at (207) 729-7331.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: