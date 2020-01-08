Governor rings in the new year with First Day HikeGov. Janet Mills, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso rang in the New Year by hiking Bradbury Mountain in Pownal as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” initiative.

First Day Hike is an annual event conducted in partnership with the National Association of America’s State Parks that focuses on encouraging people to explore the outdoors and to live healthy lives. Last year alone, the event inspired nearly 55,000 people nationwide to collectively walk more than 133,000 miles on guided hikes that also included snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on New Year’s Day.

“Standing atop Bradbury Mountain and looking out upon the snowcapped horizon, it is hard not to feel inspired by our state’s boundless natural beauty,” Mills said. “It was a wonderful place to welcome not only the New Year, but the year of our state’s bicentennial. Maine has grown and changed in countless ways over the course of our storied history, but what remains unchanged is the values and the character of our people.”

Acquired from the federal government in 1939, Bradbury Mountain became one of the five original state parks. In the 1940s, it offered downhill skiing with a rope tow. In the 1990s, the park added 250 acres, thanks to the generosity of the Spiegel family, funding from the Lands for Maine’s Future Fund and the efforts of many people. Today, visitors enjoy picnicking, hiking and camping on 800 acres of forested land.

The year’s first Maine baby

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: