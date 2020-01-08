KENNEBUNKPORT — A majority of voters chose Michael Weston as their next selectman in a run-off election Jan. 7, after the Nov. 5 vote resulted in a tie.

Weston earned 315 votes in the contest, with his opponent, Charles Sullivan, earning 279 votes.

On Nov. 5, the votes came in at 352-352. The tie is believed to be a first in this seaside town.

Weston, 74, is a retired CEO of a manufacturing company and served two terms on the Kennebunkport Selectmen’s Board, finishing his last term about seven years ago, he estimated in an interview prior to the Nov. 5 election. He has served in a number of volunteer capacities, including on municipal committees and various nonprofit boards.

Weston said he has a keen interest in the success of the so-called village parcel, the $10 million, 85-acre North Street property the town purchased last year.

The Cape Porpoise resident said Kennebunkport has to come up with a viable program for recycling — the town halted its program earlier this year due to increased costs.

Recycling options are on the agenda for the Jan. 9 meeting. Weston was to be sworn into office at 5 p.m. that day.

Weston fills a vacancy on the five-member board created when longtime Selectman Stuart Barwise resigned in August to take a job in another state. The term expires in June, 2021.

Weston said the town has to plan for future issues that come with climate change and pointed out that areas of the downtown already experience flooding.

Sullivan, 70, served as Kennebunkport selectman for about 19 years, from around 1973 to 1992, he said in an interview prior to the Nov. 5 election

