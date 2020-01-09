Daniels achieves Eagle Scout

Boy Scout Gabriel Daniels, a senior at Bonny Eagle High School, recently earned the Scouts’ Eagle rank.

Daniels is a member of Troop 349 in Buxton.

“My Eagle Scout service project entailed refurbishing a trail that connects the Buxton Town Hall to Town Farm Park,” Daniels said.

He led a group of pals restoring a hiking trail.

“We made new, wood-burned signs to replace the old weathered ones on the trail. In addition to this, we built a large bridge/walkway to replace the wooden pallets and random wood scraps that were there before it,” Daniels said.

The new construction will allow hikers to cross a stream while avoiding muddy conditions. “This ramp and bridge will also allow the trails to become cross country skiing trails in the winter,” he said.

Planning 2020 parade

Town Clerk John Myers has announced the town is planning its community parade with a theme celebrating the state’s 200th birthday this year. Maine became a state in 1820.

Buxton’s parade will start at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15 on River Road. Individuals, units, civic groups, and floats can register now by contacting the Town of Buxton Parade Committee, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine 04093-6532; call Myers at 929-6171; or email [email protected]

Free Christmas tree disposal

Christmas Trees can be dropped off for free at the Transfer Station, adjacent to Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. The regular curbside trash pickup service will not accept Christmas trees.

