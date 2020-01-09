WESTBROOK — The Planning Board approved plans Tuesday for a new Bath Savings Institution branch at Spring Street and William Clarke Drive.

The Planning Board also elected Rene Daniel as chairman and Rebecca Dillon as vice chairman. Former Ward 5 City Councilor Lawrence McWilliams served his first meeting on the board as an alternate.

The board unanimously approved the Bath Savings project at 34 Spring St. The project was sent to the City Council for approval.

The board initially had traffic flow concerns with the planned location, but the project now call for a driveway to the bank on Spring Street, farther from the intersection. This allows customers to turn into the banks without clogging the intersection.

A left turning lane for the bank entrance will be added, so Spring Street traffic headed away from downtown will be able to go around bank patrons..

“We found through our traffic study that with this work, traffic on Spring Street onto William Clarke will improve, which is a rare thing in developments,” said David Latulip, the project developer with CJ Developers.

The project will be on the City Councils’ Jan. 27 meeting agenda.

