Jan. 11, 1995

A team of former players for the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics will meet the locals in a basketball game Saturday to benefit the Westbrook Police Department Explorer Post. City police and Explorers will make up the local team. The New England Celebrity Sports All-Stars include Bill “Space Man” Lee, Bob Stanley and Rick Miller from the Red Sox; Steve Wilson and Clarence Weathers from the Patriots; and Kevin Stacom and Ernie DiGregorio from the Celtics.

From the Westbrook Police Notes: A pickup truck broke through the ice at the Stroudwater Street skating rink. Police called it vandalism and took the name of an 18-year-old Westbrook male. At 1:30 a.m., a nude male drove through the drive-up at Dunkin’ Donuts. At 137 Brackett St., kids were sliding into the street on a refrigerator.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Jan. 6, 1960, that Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Cote of Pierce Street in Westbrook entertained several guests at a holiday party. In Gorham, Mrs. Charles Parker of Hillview Road would be hostess for the Women’s Club meeting.

Bruce Rudolph, the business manager of the Gorham public schools, has resigned. He’s leaving in February to join a South Portland executive recruiting firm. A help-wanted ad for a new business manager ran statewide last Sunday.

Paul T. Gore of Gorham, former owner of Gore Moving & Storage, has joined Skillful Vending Distributors in Portland as director of operations. The company sells coin-operated amusement equipment and supplies, and bingo and fundraising supplies.

Jan. 12, 2005

Despite predicting last year that they would not return to the top of the First Congregational Church, two Gorham church leaders are planning to hold their 24-hour steeple-top vigil again because the event was so successful the first time. The Rev. Richard Small, 59, associate pastor at the church, and Eric Smith, 28, education and youth ministry director, will climb out onto the steeple ledge at noon Jan. 14. They’ll perch 60 feet above School Street in a plea to raise cash for the tsunami relief effort in Southeast Asia and for the Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry. Last year they raised 4.25 tons of food and $1,300.

On New Year’s Eve, Fruiti’s Deli, a Westbrook eatery popular with the breakfast and lunch crowds, closed its doors on Main Street forever. Owner Steve Lampron said he wanted to concentrate on his other business, River’s Edge Deli, on Bridge Street.

Following a Dec. 20 letter from Gorham’s code enforcement officer, Goodwill Industries of Northern New England took action immediately to clean up construction debris someone had dumped illegally on the organization’s land off Day Road. Goodwill operates a group home at Spiller Park on a 26-acre site off Day Road. Until now, the public has been allowed to walk the wooded trails through the property. But now, after cleaning up five truckloads of debris, Goodwill plans to put up a gate and post signs.

Carlo Giraulo, a Westbrook insurance agent, and Kristine Grant, a Westbrook resident and a student at St. Joseph’s College, have received prestigious student-of-the-month honors from Northern Chi Martial Arts Studio of Scarborough.

